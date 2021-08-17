London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2694 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.45. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $35.17.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNSTY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.