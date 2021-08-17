Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Update

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the July 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LONCF stock remained flat at $$0.60 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.35 million, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.58. Loncor Gold has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.97.

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Adumbi project that consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located in the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

