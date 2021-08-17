Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp trimmed its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOGI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Logitech International by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Logitech International by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 422,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,533,000 after buying an additional 330,433 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. 30.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $552,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,728.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $108.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.68. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $66.78 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

