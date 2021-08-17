LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) is Granite Investment Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. LivePerson makes up about 1.6% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.21% of LivePerson worth $52,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 11.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 115,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in LivePerson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Aperimus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in LivePerson by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,980. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.31. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

