Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $23.21. 55,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,130,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
About Livent (NYSE:LTHM)
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
