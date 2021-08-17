Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $23.21. 55,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,130,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

