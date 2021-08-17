Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Purchased by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,426,000 after acquiring an additional 178,370 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,404 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 736,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth $209,532,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

LAD traded down $36.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.99. 32,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,913. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.21 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 31.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.42.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.