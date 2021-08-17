LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 77.39% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%.

LIQT stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiqTech International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of LiqTech International worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIQT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of LiqTech International from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

