Linamar’s (LNR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Linamar (TSE:LNR) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$99.00 price objective on the stock.

LNR has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linamar to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE LNR opened at C$72.69 on Friday. Linamar has a one year low of C$37.15 and a one year high of C$91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.70, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 9.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.23%.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

