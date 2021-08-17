Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Update

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 279,600 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the July 15th total of 202,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.4 days.

OTCMKTS LIMAF traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.78. 610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,652. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.17. Linamar has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $72.96.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Linamar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

