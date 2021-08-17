Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ZEV stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 241,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,010. Lightning eMotors has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZEV shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lightning eMotors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.