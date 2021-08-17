Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 484,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $11,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

