Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LEA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.71.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $169.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lear has a 52-week low of $103.35 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.95.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Lear by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Lear in the first quarter worth $2,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 19.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lear by 67.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Lear by 209.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

