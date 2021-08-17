Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) & Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Financial Survey

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) and Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Largo Resources and Piedmont Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo Resources 13.44% 8.96% 7.66% Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Largo Resources and Piedmont Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Largo Resources $121.62 million 7.43 $6.76 million $0.11 127.09 Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A -$5.67 million ($0.68) -80.09

Largo Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Piedmont Lithium. Piedmont Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of Piedmont Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Piedmont Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Largo Resources and Piedmont Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Piedmont Lithium 0 0 8 0 3.00

Largo Resources currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.67%. Piedmont Lithium has a consensus target price of $83.75, suggesting a potential upside of 53.78%. Given Largo Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Piedmont Lithium.

Summary

Largo Resources beats Piedmont Lithium on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

