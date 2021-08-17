Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -709.33 and a beta of 1.75. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $212,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,767,137 shares of company stock worth $1,255,963,892 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKR. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.66.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

