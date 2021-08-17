Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 11,467 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,194 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,467 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Proofpoint by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 339.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint stock opened at $174.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.08. Proofpoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $175.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFPT. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

