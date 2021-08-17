Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

Shares of PEP opened at $158.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.69.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.