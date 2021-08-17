Lake Street Capital Raises AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Price Target to $12.00

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of POWW stock opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AMMO has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $787.14 million, a P/E ratio of -41.41 and a beta of -0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. AMMO had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that AMMO will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AMMO during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMMO during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in AMMO during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in AMMO during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 20.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

