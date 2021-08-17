Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Declares Dividend of $2.55

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 2.5531 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIROY opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $18.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

