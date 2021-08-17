K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($9.65) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.89 ($12.81).

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €11.50 ($13.53) on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 1 year high of €13.35 ($15.71). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

