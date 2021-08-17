Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €124.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €106.82 ($125.67).

KBX opened at €100.75 ($118.53) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.06. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 52-week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €99.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.45.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

