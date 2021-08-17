Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of KNTE opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $788.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KNTE shares. William Blair began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 87,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Kinnate Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

