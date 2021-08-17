Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMB opened at $138.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $158.88.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.