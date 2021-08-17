Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Position Trimmed by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 27.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at $1,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

KRC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.55. The company had a trading volume of 661,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,828. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.75. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 53.91%.

KRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

