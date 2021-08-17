Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock Position Increased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,420 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Kforce worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,981,000 after purchasing an additional 98,950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 610,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,742,000 after buying an additional 45,762 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Kforce by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 590,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,645,000 after buying an additional 184,269 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,735,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,673,000 after buying an additional 40,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kforce stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,422. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.33. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

