Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 4,646 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 37.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.04. 491,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,935,112. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $189.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

