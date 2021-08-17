Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,158,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 77,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.03. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,423. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.85. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

