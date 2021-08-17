Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,205 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $359,985,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,068 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.42. 77,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,138. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $178.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

