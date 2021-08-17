Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Update

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,144,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,189,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Kenon by 28.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEN stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.84. 13,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,389. Kenon has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 162.95%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

