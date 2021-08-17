Kendall Capital Management Sells 410 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $5,414,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 15.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 12.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 21,988 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,595. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WERN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

