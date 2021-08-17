Kendall Capital Management Lowers Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $100.69. 19,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,294. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $64.21 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.