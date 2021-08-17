Kendall Capital Management Acquires 1,195 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 11.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AN. Truist Securities upped their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Shares of AN stock traded down $7.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.33. 48,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,042. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $125.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $335,522.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,459 shares in the company, valued at $996,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

