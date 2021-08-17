Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) CAO Christopher Towers Acquires 2,750 Shares

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) CAO Christopher Towers bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $10,065.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.18. 5,189,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,092. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the second quarter worth $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Katapult in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

