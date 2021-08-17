Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Short Interest Up 65.1% in July

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 455,100 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the July 15th total of 275,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on KRRGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.65 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of Karora Resources stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,910. Karora Resources has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

