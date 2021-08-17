Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Upgraded to C+ by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ KNDI opened at $5.02 on Friday. Kandi Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $388.81 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.72. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kandi Technologies Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 465,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc develops, produces, and distributes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other auto parts.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.