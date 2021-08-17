Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Upgraded to C+ by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ KNDI opened at $5.02 on Friday. Kandi Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $388.81 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65.
Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.72. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kandi Technologies Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc develops, produces, and distributes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other auto parts.
Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.