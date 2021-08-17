Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

KLTR has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.88.

NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $11.09 on Monday. Kaltura has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

