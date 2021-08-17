Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.36). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

Shares of KALA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 32,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,638. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.28. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the period. Caxton Corp lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,704,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 274,828 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

