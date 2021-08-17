Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBAXY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

OTCMKTS JBAXY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $13.75. 131,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,108. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.