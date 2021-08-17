Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.7% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $177.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.