JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Position Lowered by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 35,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 6.8% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JD.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC cut their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.89.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.