Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 249.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,786 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock traded down $3.39 on Tuesday, hitting $136.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,245. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 147.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,292. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.31.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

