Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCYGY remained flat at $$29.48 during trading on Monday. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58.

About Jardine Cycle & Carriage

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, distribution, and retail of motor vehicles and motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Astra, Direct Motor Interests, and Other Strategic Interests. The Astra segment produces, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles.

