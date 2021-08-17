Jack W. Schuler Purchases 232,000 Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Jack W. Schuler bought 232,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $1,740,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Biodesix stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.02. 17,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,899. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78. Biodesix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $216.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.22.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Biodesix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 258.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 413,826 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the first quarter worth $6,618,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the second quarter worth $2,716,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the first quarter worth $2,358,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the first quarter worth $2,181,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

