Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Up 35.5% in July

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the July 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITRM stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 46,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,159,859. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $116.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Iterum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. G.Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Iterum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.91.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

