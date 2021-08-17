Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Update

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the July 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Issuer Direct stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.50. 3,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.12 million, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.94. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $29.25.

In related news, Director William H. Everett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $47,442.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 20.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 105.5% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the second quarter worth about $394,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 111,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

