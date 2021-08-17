iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $107.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.85. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

