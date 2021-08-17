iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.46 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.11.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

