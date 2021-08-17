iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Cut by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 4.3% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.37. 206,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,112. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.11.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

