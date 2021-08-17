iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,895 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $446.07. The company had a trading volume of 318,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,922. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $449.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

