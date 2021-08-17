iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Holdings Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

