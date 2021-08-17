iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 364,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $219.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.